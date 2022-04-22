CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Sydney Ward doesn’t see it as extra pressure to follow in her brother’s footsteps at Carl Junction.
“It’s all encouragement,” she said of her brother Lance Ward, a former Carl Junction track standout who’s now competing collegiately at Harvard. “He’s a good role model and somebody to look up to. He has been there with me every step of the way, just pushing me and encouraging me to do better.”
A freshman who has shined against older competition this season, Ward showcased the family genes by claiming two event wins as Carl Junction hosted its annual Bulldog Invitational on a windy Friday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium.
Webb City and Carthage also competed to make up the tri-meet. No team scores were kept for this meet.
The sprints are where Ward does her damage. She won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.01 seconds and then the 200 with a time of 27.55.
“It’s just great to be out here,” Ward said moments after winning the 200. “I love this sport. I’m just grateful that God has given me the gift to be out here competing, doing what I do.”
Other first-place finishers for Carl Junction girls included Sloan Uebinger in the 100 hurdles, Olivia Vediz in the long jump and triple jump and Emerson Lundien in the pole vault. The Bulldogs also took first in the 4x100 relays.
“We did well,” Ward said. “A lot of our relays have PR’d. People are doing pretty well. I’m proud.”
On the boys’ side, Carl Junction was paced by Owen Hensley, who took second in the pole vault. Caleb Graham came in right behind him at third. Colton Talken finished third in the 200 and fifth in the 100, while Jack Lawson came in third in the 400.
Braxton Dodds took third in the javelin, while Donnie Keith placed third in the shot put. Carl Junction finished second in the 4x200 and third in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
WEBB CITY
It was a good day at the office for Riley Hawkins.
The Missouri Southern signee won the 400 (1:02) and 1,600 (5:25), while finishing as the runner-up in the 3,200.
“Going into the mile, it was obviously pretty windy,” Hawkins said. “But it was nice to have a teammate to switch the lead back and forth (in Abi Street). Going to the 400, I was a little nervous because I was a little fatigued from the mile. But at 200, I felt strong enough to finish and win it.”
Other event wins for Webb City girls include Hally Philpot in the 800, Street in the 3,200, Alanna Bundy in the 300 hurdles, Aubree Lassiter in the discus and Dawsyn Decker in the javelin and shot put.
The Cardinals performed well in the relays as the 4x800 team won. Webb City took second in the 4x200 and 4x400.
“A lot of teammates have performed really well,” Hawkins said. “4x800 in one. Abi got second in the mile. She did awesome. Essence (Robinson) got second in the 400. We performed really well. I’m proud of the team.”
On the boys side, the Cardinals amassed seven event wins. Jose Antillion won the 400, while Mason Hedger was victorious in the 1,600 and Roman Borboa claimed the 3,200.
William Wolfe won the high jump, while Dupree Jackson took home the long jump title and Justin Allen was first in the pole vault.
Webb City won the 4x800, while the 4x100 and 4x400 teams took second.
CARTHAGE
Starting with the boys, football standout Luke Gall won the 100 with a time of 11.90
“It was alright,” Gall said. “My PR is 11.21, so that is minus .7. But we had a really strong headwind today. I’m just trying to get faster for football. That’s what I’m out here focused on doing.”
Gall was also part of the 4x100 relay that won with a time of 44.47. Carthage nearly swept the relays as it won the 4x200 and 4x400, but finished as the runner-up in the 4x800.
“The 4x100 was good,” Gall said. “We had a PR today. I ran against the headwind earlier, but now, I had the wind behind my back.”
Also posting event wins for the Tigers were Taye Witherspoon (200), Miguel Solano (800), Trenton Yates (110 hurdles and triple jump), Daryl Martin (300 hurdles), Micah Lindsey (discus and shot put) and Zachary Lansford (javelin).
“I felt good about our performance today,” Gall added.
On the girls side, Joey Hettinger won the high jump. The Tigers took first in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, finishing second in the 4x100 and 4x800.
Jaidyn Brunnert was second in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. She also was the runner-up in the triple jump.
Sydnee Dudolski took second in the 200, while Lilly Holmes and Jordan Childs were second and third, respectively in the shot put.
