The numbers are looking up for Zach Gardner in his fourth season as the head coach at Miami High School, but the Wardogs will still be tasked with overcoming hurdles brought forth by a youthful squad.
“The great news is our group is growing in number,” Gardner said. “The group that we started with as a coaching staff, they were seventh graders four years and now they’re sophomores. So they make up a large majority of the team, and we’re depending on them at the varsity level. But between the juniors and seniors, we have about 12 athletes total. Overall, we’re at about 55 total on our roster.”
Miami is coming off an 0-10 season that saw it finish last in District 4A-3, which is considered to be among the toughest football districts in Oklahoma. With all teams advancing to the playoffs last year due to a pandemic-riddled season, the Wardogs suffered a 42-0 loss to Hilldale in the first round.
“I feel like we can win a few games coming off of a winless season,” Gardner said. “It’s about setting some more goals to accomplish right now with the group that we have and then get better from there.
“Like the year prior, it will be a lot of young, talented kids being asked to have their numbers called early in their careers. We just have to do a good job of managing that as coaches and try to make it the best experience for them as we can so it goes in a positive direction.”
Miami returns 11 starters total, including 10 two-way starters.
One considerable change heading into the 2021 season is Gardner’s plan to run a two-quarterback system on offense. Junior Karson Jinks (6-foot, 190 pounds) and sophomore Braylon Riley (5-10, 180) are expected to fill those roles.
“Doing a two-QB system allows us to get some more depth at some of the other skill positions,” Gardner said. “Both of them bring different styles to the table, and most teams are going to have to prepare for both.”
The offensive and defensive fronts will be anchored by three returning starters in seniors Keegan Kamumo (6-2, 230) and Jacob Beebe (6-3, 300) and sophomore Kim Charl (5-9, 320).
Others returning starters include seniors Jonah Redden (S-WR) and Keaton Jinks (C-WR), junior Alfred Bailey (OLB) and sophomores Hunter Nichols (RB-LB), Garrett Walls (C-REC) and Wyatt McPhetridge (FS-WR).
The Wardogs open the season Aug. 27 at Dewey. Miami has two more non-district against Jay and Verdigris before opening 4A-3 play against Bristow on Sept. 24 in Miami.
“We’ll have a blue-collared approach and try to play every down with the ability we have right now,” Gardner said. “Effort is going to take us a long way.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 — at Dewey
Sept. 3 — Jay
Sept. 10 — at Verdigris
Sept. 24 — Bristow
Oct. 1 — at Cleveland
Oct. 8 — Oologah
Oct. 14 — at Wagoner
Oct. 22 — Catoosa
Oct. 29 — at Skiatook
Nov. 5 — Grove
2020 RESULTS
Dewey 52, Miami 42
Jay 14, Miami 6
Verdigris 49, Miami 10
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Bristow 41, Miami 0
Cleveland 55, Miami 20
Oologah 45, Miami 0
Wagoner 70, Miami 8
Skiatook 42, Miami 0
Grove 31, Miami 13
STATE PLAYOFFS
Hilldale 42, Miami 0
