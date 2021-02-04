It took a quarter to get going, but McAuley Catholic’s boys pulled away for a 60-31 victory over Carl Junction’s junior varsity to tip off Wednesday night’s session in the Mercy/Warrior Classic in the McAuley gymnasium.
The Bulldogs jumped out to 16-6 lead in the first quarter before the Warriors (7-10) trimmed the deficit to 23-21 at the intermission. McAuley took control in the third period, outscoring the Bulldogs 29-2.
“Give Carl Junction credit,” Warriors coach Tony Witt said. “They came out and punched us in the mouth. They were ready to play and we weren’t.
“Daniel Wagner’s 13 points in the third quarter is what got us going. We finally decided to turn it up a little bit. We didn’t have that in the first half. We took control in the third quarter.”
Wagner finished with a game-high 21 points, and Thomas Black contributed 19 for the Warriors.
Ky Warren hit two 3-pointers and led the Bulldogs with six points.
Joplin B 66, Sheldon 18
Brantley Morris certainly had a big night from beyond the arc.
Morris, a 6-foot-1 shooting guard, poured in a game-high 19 points and hit five 3s to power Joplin’s junior varsity past Sheldon in the Mercy/Warrior Classic.
And the Eagles got rolling early with a 24-0 lead after the first period. Joplin increased its advantage to 46-10 by intermission and were well on its way to a lopsided victory.
Also for the Eagles, Zayshon Hughley had 13 points.
For Sheldon, William Chapman scored a team-high seven points.
College Heights girls 59, Thomas Jefferson 30
The Cougars continued to roll.
College Heights Christian (18-2) zoomed out to a 17-8 advantage in the first quarter and 23-15 at the break. The Cougars pulled away in the second half with a 22-4 outburst in the third quarter to put Thomas Jefferson away.
Grace Bishop scored a game-high 18 points to lead College Heights. Catie Secker added 15 points while Jayli Johnson chipped in 10.
For the Cavaliers (1-15), Gabbi Hiebert had 17 points.
Up Next
Pool play concludes with three games tonight — Thomas Jefferson girls vs. Lamar B at 5, McAuley girls vs. Lamar at 6:30 and McAuley boys vs. College Heights at 8.
Fifth-place games are scheduled for Friday night, and the third-place and championship games are set for Saturday.
