SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Grace Bishop tallied two goals in a short span midway through the first half and Lindsey Griesemer registered a shutout as McAuley Catholic defeated Greenwood 4-0 on Thursday in girls soccer action at the Cooper Complex.
Griesemer stopped all three Greenwood shots as the Warriors improved their record to 5-1.
McAuley had 14 shots on goal but didn't score until Bishop converted a penalty kick in the 21st minute. She scored again two minutes later for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Emma Woodford scored in the 69th minute, assisted by Kayleigh Teeter, to make it 3-0, and Bella Maningas scored off an Abbey Cahalan pass with three minutes left.
The Warriors play Bolivar at 5 p.m. Friday at the Hillcrest Tournament in Springfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.