DIAMOND, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic girls basketball team will play for hardware next time out.
The Warriors defeated College Heights 54-47 in the semifinals of Diamond's Gem City Classic on Tuesday night at Diamond High School.
McAuley (3-0) advances to play in Saturday's championship game at 4 p.m. against Diamond.
"It's always tough playing your rival at this time of the year," McAuley coach Mike Howard said. "We knew they will focus on Kayleigh (Teeter) and Kennedy (DeRuy). They ran a very good Triangle-and-2 defense. We had to have to have role players step up tonight and we got that.
"Kloee was very aggressive tonight. She knocked down some big shots and came up big for us. Avery (Eminger) hit some big shots. Defensively, I felt like we kept our composure and overcame a lot of adversity. (Coach) John Blankenship always has his teams ready to play. I applaud their efforts tonight."
In a tightly contested ballgame, the Cougars led 11-10 after the first quarter and 21-19 at the break. But the Warriors rallied back in the second half, outscoring College Heights 35-26.
Just a sophomore, Williamson set a new career-high with 25 points for McAuley. Teeter tallied 11 points, while Eminger finished with 10 and DeRuy had six.
The Cougars (1-2) featured three players in double figures, led by Jayli Johnson with 14 points. Libby Fanning contributed 11 points, while Addison Lawrence had 10.
In the other semifinal contest, Diamond downed East Newton 42-38.
The Wildcats (1-1) trailed 11-7 after the first stanza, but answered with a 14-8 second quarter to take a 21-19 lead into halftime. Diamond outscored the Patriots 21-19 the rest of the way.
Lauren Turner scored nine of her game-high 12 points off 3-pointers. Grace Frazier had eight points, while Caitlyn Suhrie added seven.
East Newton (1-2), who plays College Heights at 1 p.m. Saturday in the third place game, was paced by Makenna Brasier with nine points.
