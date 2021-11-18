The McAuley Catholic boys basketball team is hungry and motivated coming off a district runner-up finish last season.
Tony Witt’s Warriors, who finished 9-16 and fell to Thomas Jefferson in the district championship game, graduated five lettermen and three starters from last year’s team.
Starters who graduated are Daniel Wagner, Thomas Black and Matthew Dohmen.
“Daniel’s scoring and rebounding ability will be missed,” Witt said. “Thomas led us in rebounding and assists. His leadership on the floor is going to be difficult to replace. Matthew’s defensive toughness will be hard to replicate.”
But McAuley returns two starters and a sixth man. Senior Jeffery Horinek, junior Joe Staton and sophomore Rocco Bazzano-Joseph are the Warriors’ top three returnees.
Horinek, a 6-foot-3 post player, started 20 out of the 25 games and averaged 2.7 points and nearly four rebounds last season. Staton chipped in 2.2 points and started in 24 games, while Bazzano came off the bench and provided a lift with 4.2 points a night as a freshman.
“Jeffery is a solid post defender and rebounder,” Witt said. “We will need him to take on a bigger role this year on both ends of the floor. Joe is a crafty guard who loves to play defense. He has a high basketball IQ and is a natural born leader. Bazzano-Joseph played significant minutes in every game and is our returning leading scorer. He is a good shooter and has worked on being a scorer.”
Other key returning pieces for the Warriors include Kevin Tran (5-7 senior), Jacob Bracich (6-0 senior), Kable Reichardt (6-2 junior) and Bradley Wagner (6-1 sophomore).
Witt said Tran is a solid defender and shooter, who provides depth at the guard position for McAuley. Bracich has a long wingspan and can play inside and out, while Reichardt came on strong at the end of the season last year for the Warriors.
Reichardt is expected to play significant varsity minutes for McAuley this winter. Witt said Wagner is a great shooter in the mid-range and is an adept defender. He will give the Warriors depth inside and on the perimeter.
McAuley's top newcomers include Declan Berkstressor (6-3 senior), Noah Black (6-0 junior) and Michael Parrigon (5-8 freshman).
“Declan suffered a knee injury during the summer, but should be back by the start of the season,” Witt said. “He adds depth in the post for us. Noah returns to us this year after sitting last year. He is a long, athletic guard who lives in the gym. He is a good shooter and knows how to get to the free throw line. Michael is a dynamic athlete who loves to compete. He is explosive in the open floor and has great lateral quickness. His tough-nosed mindset will help us on both ends of the floor.”
While the Warriors are plenty motivated to get back to the district finals this year, McAuley will have to play solid defense to reach its full potential as a unit.
“We must collectively guard the ball without fouling and finish off possessions by limiting teams to one shot,” Witt said. “Offensively, it is essential for us to value the basketball and give ourselves opportunities to score. The expectation for this group is to compete every day. We must compete in everything that we do and learn how to play at a high level for us to take the next step.”
The Warriors travel to play at Liberal on Nov. 23 to open the season.
