You almost run out of fingers counting all the accolades the McAuley Catholic girls basketball team achieved last season.
Let’s start with the Warriors posting their third straight season of 20 or more wins. McAuley also captured its second consecutive district title.
The Warriors, who went 20-9 overall last season, capped off the magical run with the program’s first state quarterfinal appearance since 2002.
And back from that team is virtually everyone.
McAuley returns four of its five starters and six total lettermen, headlined by the 1-2 punch of Kayleigh Teeter and Kennedy DeRuy.
Teeter, who currently sits at 1,153 points, is on pace to break the Warriors’ all-time scoring record. The 5-foot-5 guard filled up the stat sheet last year, averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.3 steals per game.
Her teammate DeRuy is just 91 points shy of eclipsing 1,000 for her stellar career. The 5-foot-7 guard posted a line of 15 points, 7.8 rebounds. 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
“Kayleigh is a four-year starter and captain of our team,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “She can score from anywhere and is one of the best defenders in the area. Kennedy is a three-year starter and captain. She can also score from anywhere and is a good rebounder and defender.”
The Warriors’ also regain their starting post player, Lily Black. She is a 5-foot-10 junior, who averaged 4.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Sophomore Kloee Williamson rounds out the returning starters. The 5-foot-7 guard chipped in 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds as just a freshman.
“Lily sat out her freshman year, but decided to return last season,” Howard said. “She was very raw at first, but grew tremendously throughout the year. She is a great rebounder and passer out of the post. We will look for her to be a key contributor this season.
“Kloee is scrappy and a very good defender. She gets a lot of deflections that create turnovers. She has speed, so we will look to utilize her in our transition offense.”
As for newcomers, McAuley will lean on senior Joplin transfer Avery Eminger (6-0), junior Aaliyah Perez (5-0) and then sophomores Avery Gardner (5-6) and Kaitlyn Bates (5-7).
Howard said Eminger played with the Warriors as a freshman, but then transferred to Joplin and sat out last season due to an injury. The experienced coach described Eminger as a tall post player, who can rebound and score from mid-range and inside.
“She will be a great addition to our team,” Howard added.
Perez saw limited action last season, but Howard said the “good shooter” will receive an expanded role as a junior. The Warriors look to Bates to serve as the back-up post player, while Gardner will step in and have a bigger role this season.
After competing in its own jamboree on Tuesday, McAuley opens the season with a road matchup against Liberal on Nov. 23.
“I always have high expectations for my teams,” Howard said. “This season is no different. We return most of our core players from last year’s quarterfinal team, including our top two scorers. We finished the season ranked eighth in Class 1 after losing to perennial powerhouse Walnut Grove in the quarterfinals. I look for us to use the experience we gained last year and carry that over into this year.
“If we stay humble and have the right mindset, we have the ability to compete for a conference championship and also have a good chance to make another run in the state tournament.”
