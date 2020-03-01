LIBERAL, Mo. — It didn’t take long for the McAuley Catholic girls to assert themselves both offensively and defensively in the Warriors’ 73-48 win over Dadeville on Saturday night in the Class 1 District 5 championship game at Liberal High School.
The Warriors (20-7) scored the game’s first 12 points and held that margin to the end of the first quarter for a 19-7 lead. McAuley didn’t let up on either end of the floor to start the second period, scoring the first 13 points to jump out to a 32-7 lead. It was 48-21 at halftime.
“(Friday) was the best practice we’ve had all year,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “I knew coming in that if they gave me that same energy in this game, we were going to be in good shape. We came out and put a lot of pressure on their young guards, forced a lot of turnovers and played really well on defense.”
The district title is the first for McAuley since 2007. The Warriors face Montrose (25-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Nevada High School in the sectional round of the state tournament.
“This is unbelievable,” Howard said. “We were here last year and came up just short against a good Lockwood team. It left a really bitter taste in our mouths for quite a while. It was our goal to get back to this game and take care of business when we did. Our girls played the best game of the season tonight. They were ready to win this championship for our program and for the school.”
As impressive as the scoring was, the Warriors’ defensive effort was the catalyst for the win. McAuley forced Dadeville into several turnovers early in the first and second quarters, which turned into lead-building transition baskets the other way.
Kennedy DeRuy opened the game with a 3-pointer from the top of the key before Kayleigh Teeter came up with a steal and a fast-break score to make the score 5-0. Another steal by the Warriors saw DeRuy score in transition before she turned around and knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing on the next possession to push the lead to 10-0. Teeter came up with a steal and a fast-break score to end the run. Dadeville’s first basket came with 3:10 on the clock, with Chloe Cornelison scoring on the inside.
“That start meant everything,” Howard said. “We are not a team that has started games out well this season. We made it an emphasis heading into this one to try to jump out early to get a lead and get the crowd into it.”
Taylor Schiefelbein knocked down a mid-range jumper from the free-throw line to open the second quarter, giving McAuley a 21-7 advantage. After Teeter scored in transition following another turnover, Gliza Damaso pulled down an offensive rebound for a third-chance putback score to give the Warriors a 26-7 lead with six minutes to play.
McAuley finished the 13-0 start to the second period by stealing the Bearcats’ inbounds pass on three straight possessions, with each takeaway turning into points. Abi Street scored inside, Teeter sank two charities and DuRuy scored a second-chance basket in the paint to push the margin to 32-7 with five minutes to play in the half.
DeRuy led all scorers with a 27 points, including five 3-pointers, while Teeter was close behind with 21.
Cornelison led Dadeville with 18 points, while Libby Lakey and Breanna Wince each scored 10.
GOLDEN CITY 56, LIBERAL 34
For the second straight season, the Golden City boys can claim the honor of district champions.
The Eagles (25-2) built a six-point lead by half before heading into the final quarter up 40-30. Golden City limited the Bulldogs (17-10) to two field goals in the fourth with a strong defensive effort down the stretch, while extending its lead to more than 20 en route to the Class 1 District 5 title.
“We’ve played Liberal two times this year (entering this game),” first-year Golden City coach Michael Reeves said. “The first time we were up 29 going into the fourth and won by 14. The second time we were up I think 16 heading into the fourth and won by seven. So, our kids knew (Liberal) had the offensive firepower to come back on us. They just bought in on defense and made offense second nature in the fourth.”
Golden City battles Rich Hill (14-14) at 7:45 on Tuesday in the sectional round of the state tournament hosted by Nevada High School.
Lane Dunlap led Golden City with 16 points, while Arlo Stump finished with 15 and Chain Parrill 14.
Colten Slinker led Liberal with 16 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.