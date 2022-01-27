JASPER, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic boys basketball team rolled to a 29-15 halftime lead and never looked back in downing host Jasper 52-28 Thursday night.
Jeffrey Horinek collected 11 points to lead McAuley and Collin Furr topped the Eagles with 12.
The Warriors jumped out to a 12-8 lead before the big second quarter happened. McAuley extended that advantage to 41-24 after three quarters of play and finished off the game with an 11-4 burst in the final frame.
The Warriors (4-13) will host Exeter at 5 p.m. Friday.
