DIAMOND, Mo. — McAuley Catholic’s boys fell behind early and couldn’t recover Thursday in losing to Galena, Missouri, 46-20 in the consolation semifinals of the Diamond Tournament.
Galena jumped out to a 26-11 lead at halftime and was led by Ethan Bailey withy 15 points and Garrett Lewallen 14.
Michael Parrigon, Noah Black and Jeffrey Horniek each had four points to top the Warriors.
McAuley (0-3) will play Sarcoxie at 7:30 pm. Friday for seventh place.
