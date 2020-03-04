KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern and Washburn scored many of their points in bunches on Wednesday afternoon.
Unfortunately for the Lions, they could not overcome two extended scoring droughts, and the eighth-seeded Ichabods pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 66-52 victory over the No. 9 Lions in the opening game of the MIAA Women's Postseason Basketball Tournament at Municipal Auditorium.
The Lions led 15-14 after a seesaw first quarter that saw Missouri Southern score seven points in a minute, Washburn respond with 11 unanswered points in a three-minute stretch and then the LIons outscore the Ichabods 8-1 in the final 3:24 of the quarter.
Consecutive layups by Destiny Cozart tied the game at 21, but the Lions did not score in the final 6:20 of the first half, and Washburn opened a 30-21 halftime lead. The Lions had seven turnovers during that span and only six the rest of the game.
But the Lion offense, triggered by Cozart, erupted for 16 points in a four-minute stretch to rally for a 41-39 lead on Zoe Campbell's layup with 3:12 left in the third quarter.
"We were like we just have to make a push right here, do all we can to really come back and play hard," Campbell said.
Cozart had half of the 16 points, the first three from the right wing after the ball had been knocked out of her hands.
"The shot clock was winding down and something had to go up," Cozart said. "So why not?"
Kai Jones had five straight points on a bucket in the lane and a three-point play, and Brooke Stauffer drilled a trey from the right corner.
"We get off to a good start in the second half, thinking we're going to get them slowed down and stopped maybe," Washburn coach Ron McHenry said. "That wasn't the answer. They came back with with a run themselves.
Two Cozart free throws tied the game at 43-43 with 1:07 left in the third quarter, but then the Lions suffered another dryspell. They did not score again until Megan Jackson made a shot in the lane to make it 58-45 with 4:09 remaining, halting a 15-point Washburn outburst.
"Their defense picked up from the last two times we played them," McHenry said. "It was difficult at times, and then we finally got into some sets where we could get downhill on them and hurt them. We also got out in transition because of the boards. That's where we're pretty good."
In her final game for the Lions, Cozart finished with 20 points, five rebounds, one assists and a career-high five steals in 30 minutes. She was spectacular in the third quarter when she had 10 points and four steals.
"We just tried to go hard, give it all you got out there," Cozart said. "You never know if this game is going to be your last. This one just happened to be."
"As far as her effort on both ends of the floor, that's as good as I've seen her play," Ressel said. "She was focused on the defensive end, got a couple of steals, anticipated extremely well. On the offensive end we all know she can make the 3s from deep, from 25, 26 feet. She got to the rim a couple of times, and even though she missed them, she went and got the offensive board again."
Campbell contributed 10 points for the Lions (10-18) and blocked two hots, raising her school records to 62 for the season and 114 for her career. Madi Stokes led the Lions with nine rebounds and three blocks.
Shelbe Piggie and Hunter Bentley tallied 19 and 17 points, respectively, for the Ichabods (18-11), and Reagan Phelan had 10.
At 5-foot 4, Piggie was effective both near the basket and from the 3-point line.
"Just working hard and trying not to think about the size and them being bigger than me," Piggie said. "I've been small forever. I think it's from experience, learning how to finish and go up strong and not shy away from contact or just because they are bigger than me."
Washburn shot 43 percent from the field while the Lions hit 31 percent, including 4-of-26 from distance.
"Obviously defensively we played very well," McHenry said. "To hold them to 52 — Cozart gets 20 of their 52 but she's a good scorer and a tough matchup — 52 is a number we can win with."
"Give a lot of credit to Washburn and Coach Mac," Ressel said. "They are a good team. Their guards are extremely talented. We couldn't keep them out of the paint, and then we couldn't keep them off the offensive boards in the fourth quarter. Their defense, especially in the fourth quarter, took us out of a lot of things that we were doing in the third quarter very efficiently."
