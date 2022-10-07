Following a tight first half, Washburn pulled away in the second period Friday to defeat host Missouri Southern 4-1 in MIAA women's soccer.
The Ichabods scored in the ninth and 11th minutes before the Lions got their only goal at the 44-minute mark, making the score 2-1 at halftime.
Maya Greenquist scored the single goal for Missouri Southern, who slipped to 1-10 and 1-4-1 in the conference.
Washburn (9-2-2, 4-1-1) got two goals from Khloe Schuckman with two other Ichabods scoring a goal apiece.
The Lions will entertain Emporia State at 2 p.m. Sunday.
