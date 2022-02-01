WILLARD, Mo. — Dante Washington was a workhorse.
The 5-foot-11 guard played all 32 minutes and scored a game-high 26 points as Webb City defeated Willard 80-69 Tuesday night on the road.
It was a solid victory for the Cardinals, who now stand at 14-5 overall and 2-1 in the Central Ozark Conference.
A junior, Washington shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 2 from long-distance and 6 of 8 from the foul line.
After falling in a 20-14 hole, Webb City outscored the Tigers 22-12 to take a 36-32 lead at the break. The Cardinals used a 23-12 spurt in the third quarter to build enough separation to hold off Willard late.
Cohl Vaden had 13 points for Webb City, while Trey Roets and Dupree Jackson each had 10. Roets finished with a game-high eight rebounds and led the team with three assists.
Leading Willard (12-8) was Brett Hall and Gavin Davis with 19 points apiece.
Webb City plays at Branson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.