WEBB CITY, Mo. — One might call Dante Washington efficient.
The 5-foot-11 guard scored a game-high 25 points to lead Webb City past McDonald County 84-53 in non-conference action on Tuesday night inside Webb City's Cardinal Dome.
A junior, Washington shot 11 of 17 from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc and 1 of 2 from the charity stripe.
And the Cardinals got off to a fast start.
Webb City (7-2) outscored McDonald County 20-13 in the first quarter and led 40-20 at the break. The Cardinals extended that advantage out to 65-35 after the third quarter.
"The pace of play favored us," Cardinals coach Jason Horn said in his postgame radio interview. "We thought we could get out and bother their guards. We were pretty successful doing that. That's probably the best job we have done all year sticking to the scouting report, the most detailed to this point in the season."
Kaden Turner put together a dynamic night for Webb City, posting a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore Barron Duda added 14 points, while Cohl Vaden and Trey Roets each had nine.
Roets also tallied 11 rebounds. The Cardinals shot an economical 49% from the field, out-rebounded the opposition 41-26 and forced McDonald County to 19 turnovers on defense.
The Mustangs were paced by Eli McClain with 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field. McClain grabbed four boards to go with two blocks.
Webb City plays Poplar Bluff at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the annual Kaminsky Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.