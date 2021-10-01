WEBB CITY, Mo. — Following an uncharacteristic 3-2 start to their season, the Webb City Cardinals took on the Branson Pirates on Friday night for their homecoming game, looking to build off of a blowout win over Carl Junction in the previous week.
And it took Webb City just one play to set the tone.
The Cardinals got off to a quick start as Dante Washington returned the opening kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown in the first 15 seconds of the game.
“I was going to go to the outside, but then I saw the middle open,” Washington said. “The players blocked well, so I took my chance.”
The score was so quick that the Cardinals had to call a timeout before the extra-point kick was attempted due to their special teams unit not being ready. However, the ensuing attempt by Cooper Crouch was good, giving the Cardinals an early advantage in their eventual 38-0 triumph over the Pirates at Cardinal Stadium.
The quick start for the Cardinals continued with a Brenton Wilson interception on Branson’s first offensive drive, giving Webb City (4-2) the ball on a short field just minutes into the game.
The Cardinals were without starting running back Dupree Jackson and starting quarterback Cohl Vaden for a second straight week and relied heavily on backup quarterback Landon Johnson.
Johnson finished with 132 yards and a touchdown through the air and added two more touchdowns on the ground — one on a quarterback sneak and another on a 9-yard keeper.
The Cardinals added to an impressive night through the air with a formidable ground game as Cade Wilson, Omari Jackson and Max Stovern rushed for 65, 54, and 49 yards, respectively. Jackson also added a 46-yard touchdown.
“The quick start set the tempo and showed that we were going to play fast and we were not going to let off the gas,” Washington said.
Despite the lopsided score, Branson still played a strong game defensively as it held the Cardinals to a few punts and generated one takeaway.
Offensively, the pirates relied heavily on running back David Hadaller who churned out 114 rushing yards and had his largest gain of the night go for 46 yards.
Even with a successful rushing attack, the Pirates netted over 150 rushing yards despite being unable to reach the end zone. This marked the third road game in which Branson was unable to score an offensive touchdown — a streak they had been hoping to break.
The lack of offensive output was in large part due to the Cardinals’ swarming defense. Even though they allowed the Pirates to run the ball, they effectively shut down the passing game. Branson was limited to 25 yards through the air.
“I thought our defense played really fast,” Webb City head coach John Roderique said. “We talk about the processes all the time. We’re getting the right guys in and we are improving. That’s what we are focusing on: improving every week and each day. Overall, I think we are getting better.”
Perhaps the only area of the game the Cardinals weren’t sharp was on special teams. After the opening touchdown, the Webb City missed or failed to convert every point-after attempt or 2-point conversion for the rest of the first half.
“The special teams wasn’t the best part of our night, that’s for sure,” Roderique said. “Our first kick and our last were our best. Everything in between wasn’t very good to look at.”
Next up, Webb City hits the road to take on Nixa next Friday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.