Joplin High School freshman Erika Washom had tried many sports and couldn’t seem to find one that was the right fit.
Then she found wrestling.
“I’ve always been a more aggressive type of person, and I wanted to find something that would really challenge me,” she said. “So one day I found out that the wrestling team was going to start practicing. I figured I would try one of the hardest sports and see what it was like.”
For the first time in program history, Joplin wrestling has a girls team, featuring two athletes in Washom and junior Rylie Ward.
Like Joplin, many high schools across the country have seen an uptick of female participation in wrestling in recent years. There are currently 11 state athletic associations that sanction all-girl leagues or tournaments at the prep level, including MSHSAA, which held its first girls state tournament in 2018. The state of Missouri boasts 196 girls teams in total, according to a database on trackwrestling.com.
Washom, wrestling at the 127-pound weight class, became the first female wrestler to compete in an official match for Joplin during a dual against Webb City on Dec. 1. In her first career match, she logged three takedowns, two reversals and a 3-point near fall before pinning her opponent in the third period.
“It was kind of nerve-wracking with it being my first match and all,” Washom said. “But I loved it. And so far I’ve loved wrestling. It’s definitely been a challenge, but that’s why I think I like it so much.”
“As soon as school got going, we just started making announcements saying that anybody could come out for the wrestling team — male or female,” second-year Joplin wrestling coach Jeremy Finley said. “Erika and Rylie showed up ready to learn and ready to work, and we’ve been glad to have them. They’re both really enjoying it and seeing some success despite it being their first year in the sport.”
Ward, wrestling at 117, competed in her first competitive match just a couple of days after Washom in a dual against Carl Junction. Washom and Ward return to the mat tonight as Joplin participates in a triangular with Neosho and Nixa at Nixa High School.
“I’ve been interested in things like tae kwon do before, and I just thought wrestling would be fun and something new,” Ward said. “I love it. I do have a lot to learn, but it’s been a lot of fun to practice, compete and get better with Erika each day.”
Washom and Ward said they have a shared goal to become the first two female state qualifiers in JHS history.
