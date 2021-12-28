NEOSHO, Mo. — One might think the transition to a new school and a new team in a different state would come with a lot of foreign territory
It’s the exact opposite for K’dyn Waters.
Moving from sunny Cape Coral, Florida, Waters and his family were looking for something new. That brought him to the much colder climate of the Midwest and he has picked up right where he left off for the Neosho boys basketball team this winter.
And Tuesday night was a continuation of what Waters has done so far this season for the Wildcats.
The tall, lengthy combo guard scored a game-high 20 points to lead Neosho past Cassville 67-40 in a opening-round game of the Black Bracket in the annual Neosho Holiday Classic at NHS.
The victory sends Neosho (6-2) to the semifinals, where it will play Huntsville at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A senior, Waters flashed an ability to do-it-all in just 19 minutes of action. He shot an efficient 8 of 14 from the field and stretched the floor by knocking down 3 of 4 treys, while pulling down three rebounds and dishing out two assists.
“I take tremendous pride in it,” Waters said. “I try to do what is best for the team. If it’s best for the team with me shooting 3s and scoring points, then that’s what I’m going to do. If the best thing for me to do is pass the ball, get rebounds and play defense, then that’s what I’m going to do.”
Neosho coach Zane Culp said Waters’ transition has been almost seamless.
“We haven’t really known K’dyn that long, but it feels like he has been here all along,” Culp said. “He is such a special kid. He gets along with everybody. It has been a really easy transition to what we do. The boys enjoy him. The coaching staff enjoys him. He really enjoys being with us. I couldn’t ask for a better move-in.”
Waters showed his all-around game early. The guard knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing, then crashed the boards and finished with a putback and came up with a three-point play to punctuate a 13-2 run to open the game for Neosho.
Neosho led Cassville 22-9 after the first quarter and extended that advantage to 35-17 at the break following a freebie from Carter Fenske.
Waters helped Neosho elongate its lead even more in the second half. With 2:55 to play in the third quarter, he threw down a one-handed dunk in traffic to give his team a 42-23 lead.
Neosho was off to the races in the fourth quarter as much of its reserves contributed down the stretch.
“We played really well,” Waters said. “We played with a lot of energy. We played as a team. We have a great camaraderie, and I’m happy with it. It was fun playing with them tonight.”
Neosho shot 43% overall from the field and forced Cassville to turn the ball over 24 times.
Culp said the quick start proved to fuel his team in the early going.
“That’s one thing we always tried to do,” Culp said. “We feel like we play pretty stout defense, so if we can get a lead, we feel like we can control the game a little more. When we play from behind, we don’t play as fast and loose. We will figure that out as we go, but we were jumping on them and playing good defense. That really propelled us to victory.”
Neosho also received positive contributions from Carter Baslee and Jared Siler, who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Baslee grabbed five boards, while Siler had four.
Isaiah Green and Kael Smith chipped in seven points apiece.
Green collected a team-high seven boards and handed out a team-best five assists.
Cassville (3-5) was paced by Jonathon Dunbar with 12 points. He shot 5 of 6 from the field and went 2 of 3 from the foul line while grabbing four boards and blocking four shots.
Before the night’s action, Neosho recognized Waters for eclipsing 1,000 points recently in front of a packed house at NHS.
That still resonates with Waters now.
“It’s a really fun environment,” he said. “It’s a lot like the City of Palms Classic in Florida. You get a lot of the good teams from big places. That’s just how it is. There are always crowds. There is always a lot of energy. I love it.”
