Three local players from the Joplin area received all-state recognition by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
From Neosho, K'dyn Waters was on the Class 5 all-state team. The talented senior guard averaged a team-high 23 points per game while leading the Wildcats to their winningest season since 2005.
College Heights Christian' Miller Long was named an all-state honoree in Class 2. The senior guard helped the Cougars reach their first state quarterfinals in school history this past season.
Destiny Buerge of Carl Junction is back on the Class 5 all-state team. The junior combo guard paced the team with 22.8 points per game while helping the Bulldogs reach the state tournament once again.
Other all-state honorees include Josh Reeves (Golden City) in Class 1 and Jaiden Carrasquillo (Verona) in Class 2.
On the girls side, Claudia Hadlock from Miller was named an all-state player in Class 2. Nevada's Clara Swearingen eared all-state recognition in Class 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.