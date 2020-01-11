Lamar swimmer Meghan Watson and College Heights basketball player Jacob Bogar are the Globe’s high school athletes of the week for the week ending Jan. 4.
MEGHAN WATSON
Watson, a junior at Lamar, won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly in the Nevada Invitational on Jan. 2.
Two days later she posted a state-qualifying time in the 100 butterfly during the CoMo Invitational at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia. She made the consolation finals in both the butterfly and 100 backstroke in the meet, which had more than 900 swimmers from 44 high schools.
“She trains hard, and she’s been at it for a number of years,” Lamar coach Lyman Burr said. “She swims year round. She’s also on the Fair Acres YMCA team that I coach.”
Watson will be making her third trip to the state championships. She finished seventh in the 100 butterfly last year.
JACOB BOGAR
Bogar, 6-foot-1 senior point guard, registered a triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in College Heights’ 73-37 victory over Jasper on Jan. 3 at Ozark Christian College.
Bogar is a four-year starter for the Cougars and is averaging around 13 points, five rebounds and six assists this season.
“He’s a good all-around athlete,” CHC coach Eric Johnson said. “The best thing I can say about him is he has improved his game every year. He’s improved his stats every year, and what I like about him this year is his leadership on the floor and off the floor has really improved, too.”
