Rogers State's Kori Watters found the back of the net in the 96th minute to lift the Hillcats past Missouri Southern 2-1 in an MIAA opening match on Saturday night at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The Hillcats (4-1, 1-0 MIAA) struck first when Vanessa Gonzalez blasted a kick to the lower right side of the net for a 1-0 lead at the 33:12 mark in the first half.
But Missouri Southern (3-4, 0-1) responded in the second half when Maya Greenquist found the back of the net to knot the score in the 49th minute. The goal was Greenquist's fourth of the season.
Watters' game-winning goal was assisted by Maggie Brown and marked the Hillcats' third straight game decided by one goal.
Rogers State out shot Southern 21-13 in the game, including 14-5 in shots on goal. Goalkeeper Cambree Towle racked up five saves for the Hillcats.
Lions keeper Riley Laver recorded 12 saves.
Missouri Southern plays at Newman at 7 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.