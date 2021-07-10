There’s a lot of history with the Ozark Amateur golf tournament.
But a new chapter likely was written on Saturday.
The tournament has its largest field in recent years, but rain and lightning halted first-round play at Schifferdecker Golf Course around 7 p.m. with 32 players still on the course.
As a result, the tournament was reduced to 12 holes — par-47 — for first-round scores. The final group of the day, which teed off at 3:30 p.m., had completed 12 holes when play was stopped.
“Having a great turnout this year led to no room for error,” said Daryn Buholt, the head golf professional at Schifferdecker. “This rain and lightning delay makes it impossible to finish our first round. ... We pushed it as far as we could, but unfortunately lightning and golf do not mix.
“So unfortunately we’re going to have to make the first round a 12-hole round. We’ll take those scores, flight everybody, and we’ll play Round 2 (on Sunday) just like normal. Try to get 18 holes in and cross our fingers for no rain.”
Jake McCullough was the clubhouse leader with a 6-under-par 65 when play ended, but he was a victim of the shortened round.
He shot a 1-under 35 on the front nine and added a birdie on the 11th hole to get to 2-under entering the final round. By erasing the 13th through 18th holes, McCullough lost his 2-2-3-4 finish (birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie) on the last four holes.
By contrast, Jordan Burks shot 5-under-66 for 18 holes, but he’ll actually start today’s final round at 6-under thanks to a front-nine 4-under 32 plus birdies on the 10th and 12th holes.
Burks, who won last month’s Briarbrook Invitational, leads the tournament at 6-under 41, and Icem Brewer and Collin New are tied for second at 4-under 43.
Erin Campbell, Ethan Hutcheson and Landon Maberry share fourth place at 3-under 44, and McCollough’s 2-under 45 is tied for seventh with Garrett Roberts, Kyler Brown, Zack Wilson and Brent Wilson.
Mike Maier had the shot of the day with a hole-in-one on the fourth hole.
The field was divided into 11 flights — Flight 1 41-46, Flight 2 47-49, Flight 3 50-51, Flight 4 52, Flight 5 53, Flight 6 54, Flight 7 55, Flight 8 56-57, Flight 9 58, Flight 10 59-62 and Flight 11 63-75.
Sunday’s final round begins at 6:30 a.m., and the final group tees off at 3:50 p.m.
The tournament has been successful in avoiding weather problems through the years.
“We’ve been lucky ever since I’ve been here,” Buholt said. “We had a small delay last year, but we were able to get it in. Today was more lightning and lasted much longer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.