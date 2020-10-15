MONETT, Mo. — For the fourth straight year, the Webb City softball team is headed to a district title game.
Behind an overpowering performance from Haidyn Berry, the top-seeded Cardinals (24-5) blanked fifth-seeded Glendale 4-0 on Thursday in the semifinal round of the Class 4 District 6 tournament at North Park.
“It feels awesome because we have worked for this and we have spent hours at the ballfields,” Berry said. “It’s good to get out here and compete against different teams. That’s what we did today.”
In the circle, Berry struck out 15 of the 21 batters she faced in a seven-inning, two-hit shutout. Emma Welch went 2-for-3 with a two-run single while Berry produced an RBI double.
Webb City will play two-seeded McDonald County or three-seeded Neosho in the championship game Friday at 5 p.m.
“We are excited to be in the championship game tomorrow night,” Webb City coach Shauna Friend said. “We are prepared to play either team. Our last game with Mac County was a nail-biter, but we would be happy to play either team.”
