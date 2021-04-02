SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Webb City bounced back from its first loss of the season in the best way possible.
The Cardinals (7-1) earned a sweep in the first day at the Springfield Red/Blue Tournament, winning 14-2 over Glendale and 13-9 against Belton on Friday afternoon.
Game one saw Webb City explode for a season high in runs while smacking 13 hits. The Cardinals also showed impressive depth in their lineup with five individuals finishing with two or more hits.
Devrin Weathers paced the way with a 3-for-4 game with two runs scored, a stolen base and one RBI. Treghan Parker went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, three stolen bases and two RBI while Shane Noel and Eric Fitch added two-hit and two-RBI performances.
Aidan Brock also had two hits in the game.
Noel was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings of two-run ball. The righty struck out two Falcons.
In game two, the Cardinals started fast with nine runs in the opening frame.
Parker, a Missouri Southern signee, put together a big game. He was just a double shy of the cycle while driving in a game-high four runs. Weathers had one hit, two RBI and two walks.
Cole Gayman, Eli Goddard and Noel finished with two-hit performances, with Noel plating one.
Starter Gavin Stowell was the winning pitcher for Webb City. The Cardinals' bullpen (Noah Mitchell, Cooper Crouch and Jeremiah Leaming) also came up big, throwing 4 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball.
The Cardinals play Hillcrest and Sedalia Smith-Cotton in the tourney on Saturday.
