SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Just like the day before, Webb City registered a pair of resounding victories on Saturday in the Springfield Red/Blue baseball tournament, romping past Hillcrest 15-4 and Sedalia Smith-Cotton 15-2.
The Cardinals (9-1) built a 15-0 lead in the first four innings against Hillcrest.
Eight players contributed to a 15-hit attack, led by Devrin Weathers and Shane Noel who each went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. Noel hit three triples while Weathers had a double and two stolen bases.
Matt Woodmansee added a pair of hits and two RBI, Treghan Parker had one hit and two RBI, and Aidan Brock hit an RBI single to account for the Cardinals' final run.
Winning pitcher Kaylor Darnell fanned eight batters over five innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits.
The second game against Smith-Cotton was much the same for Webb City. The Cardinals did their damage early and often, plating 14 runs over the first four frames.
Webb City smacked 15 hits for the second straight game. Noel went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, a triple and four RBI. Parker drove in three runs on two hits.
Woodmansee, Brock, Darnell and Eric Fitch also collected run-scoring hits. Weathers went 3 for 5 with a stolen base and scored three times.
Fitch, who received the start, covered the first four innings and allowed only two earned runs on four hits. He struck out seven batters. Jeremiah Leaming tossed a scoreless fifth.
Webb City hosts McDonald County at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
