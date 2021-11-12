Three wound up being a decisive number for the Webb City boys basketball team last winter.
Looking for a third straight district championship, the Cardinals fell short with a three-point setback (52-49) to Nevada in a thrilling Class 5 District 12 championship game as Webb City finished another highly successful season with an 18-9 overall record.
Perhaps the biggest silver lining — Jason Horn has now reached the district finals in each of his five seasons since taking over the program in 2016.
The Cardinals graduated a stellar senior class of Nickhai Howard, Mekhi Garrard, Trenton Hayes and Luke Brumit. Howard, a talented guard, is now playing collegiately at Labette County Community College.
“We were very fortunate to have a great group of seniors to lead our program last season,” Horn said. “They provided great leadership for our underclassmen and hopefully we can continue to build on the things that their class was able to accomplish.”
But as they have mastered in football over the years, a program like Webb City doesn’t rebuild. It reloads.
And the Cardinals certainly have the talent to make another deep postseason run this winter.
Webb City is expected to be led by the three-headed monster of Cohl Vaden, Kaden Turner and Trey Roets. Vaden, a prolific 3-point shooter, is the team’s top returning scorer after averaging 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as a junior last year.
“Cohl’s a tough, hard-nosed competitor on the court,” Horn said. “He gives us a lot of versatility offensively with his ability to score the basketball.”
Turner, who stands at 6-foot-4, comes off a junior campaign that saw him average 8.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.
“Kaden’s a very gifted athlete,” Horn said. “His length and athleticism will make him a tough matchup for our opponents. Offensively, he can score the ball from all three levels. Defensively, he can guard all five spots on the floor.”
The upside is high for Roets, who is a 6-foot-4 junior. He chipped in 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in limited action as a sophomore last season.
“I think Trey has the potential to be one of the better players in our league,” Horn said. “He has great footwork and touch around the basket. He can also step out and shoot the ball from the perimeter or take his defender off the bounce.”
Horn also likes what he has in seniors Isaiah Brisco, Dupree Jackson and Max Higginbotham.
“Isaiah’s a great on ball defender,” Horn said. “Offensively his quickness will make him tough to defend on the perimeter. Dupree’s a high-energy player and a great athlete. Defensively, he’s our best on-ball defender. Max is one of the hardest working players I’ve had the opportunity to coach. Offensively, he can knock down shots from the perimeter but I think he made his biggest improvements defensively during the offseason.”
Webb City also gained 5-foot-11 junior transfer Dante Washington. He was a varsity starter for Joplin last year. Other top newcomers include juniors Joe Adams, Landon Johnson and William Hayes as well as sophomore Barron Duda.
All of the pieces are in place for the Cardinals to make some noise once again.
“I think we have a talented group returning that can compete at a high level,” Horn said. “Good leadership from our senior class will be key for us to compete with the top teams on our schedule. Offensively, we’ll look a little different than we have in the past couple of seasons by having more of a scoring presence in the post.
“Our guard play should still be a strength for us with a number of guys being able to make shots from the perimeter and get to the basket off the dribble. Defensively, we have to do a better job of limiting straight line drives and pressuring the ball without committing unnecessary fouls.”
Webb City opens the season at the Neosho jamboree on Nov. 18 with McDonald County. The Cardinals officially start regular season play at Lamar on Dec. 7.
As Turner put it, “For our senior class, it’s our last run and I’m not trying to finish this race without winning the prize. I believe we have the pieces to make a deep run.”
