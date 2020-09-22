After falling behind 7-4 early in the first set, Webb City grabbed momentum by the collar and never looked back in a 3-0 Central Ozark Conference volleyball victory over Joplin on Tuesday inside the Kaminsky gymnasium.
“We haven’t seen competition, and we needed a game to get under our belt,” Webb City coach Rhonda Lawrence said. “We were very sluggish coming out. We aren’t ready to get on our high-horse yet to go to the pace of play we normally play. Going at a slower pace — it’s not anything against them — the speed of the game wasn’t as fast as we are used to.
“As the pace got up and we turned it up a little bit, that’s when we started being more successful. We don’t like sitting back on our heels. We need to be the aggressor.”
After winning the first two sets, the Cardinals rolled into the third set with a sizable 9-4 advantage. Webb City and Joplin then started to trade scores midway through the set, but the Cardinals still managed an 18-13 lead.
Joplin immediately responded with a 5-0 run to knot the score at 18-all. The Eagles took their first lead early on in set one with a 20-19 advantage, forcing Webb City to call a timeout.
“I just said we are beating ourselves because we are not being the aggressor,” Lawrence said. “We were sitting back and waiting. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we are making silly mistakes.’ I had inexperienced players on the floor because I have got a couple of kids out.
“You just got to get in there and go after it and stay aggressive.”
But the Cardinals responded with a quick 6-0 outburst to take the final set and secure a 25-22, 25-18 and 25-20 sweep over Joplin.
“They played their hearts out,” Joplin coach Staci Saunders said. “Maddy Peoples (with Webb City) is an all-state hitter for a reason. She’s stinkin’ good. I felt like our girls played their hearts out. Our game plan was to get a block on her, and I felt like she had some clean hits on us.
“We could have made some different decisions, but at the same time, we didn’t. I’m very proud of our effort. We play like that — we are going to beat some people.”
Sophomore outside hitter Brenda Lawrence led the way offensively for Webb City, collecting a team-high 13 kills and two aces. Peeples was right behind with 11 kills. Sophomore outside hitter Kyah Sanborn had 19 assists, two aces and three kills. Sophomore outside hitter/setter Avery Westhoven dished out 18 assists as well.
Webb City accomplished that without starting setter Anna Hettinger, who was recently struck with appendicitis.
“I have been impressed with how the young ones have stepped up,” Lawrence said. “They really raised the bar of our level of play last year. I was a little worried because, ‘Are they going to be able to handle it?' They are green. I have got sophomores on the floor all the time, and they never played varsity at all last year because I had such a big senior class.
“They have meshed right in and they are stepping up, and really going. My juniors that have stepped in — I’ve got my senior setter out right now — she is going to be back soon. That helps us get one more piece back and hey, this could be something really big."
For Joplin, senior outside hitter Aubrey Ritter slammed eight kills and had 15 digs while junior outside hitter Allie Lawrence recorded eight kills and six serve points. Senior setter Addison Saunders filled up the stat sheet with four kills, six serve points and 15 assists.
Next up, Webb City welcomes Ozark (2-1) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Coming off this loss, Joplin looks to bounce back on Thursday as well as it hosts Branson (14-7-1).
“Our girls are disappointed because this game is a rivalry,” Saunders said. “We thought if we could stay with them — we thought we could give ourselves a chance and be there at the end. I felt like we tried and did that.”
Saunders said the team needs to improve specifically on defense and getting quicker on blocks.
“We have got to let no balls drop no matter what. I felt like tonight and times we really needed a point — we let the ball hit the floor. We just didn’t get that point in. We have got to work on our defense.”
