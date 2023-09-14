Webb City played from behind early on in the first set of Thursday night's volleyball contest with Joplin at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
But the Cardinals knotted the score at 10 apiece before battling back-and-forth the rest of the way. They closed the opening set with seven straight points with Kirra Long serving during that stretch to win 25-20 and catapult the team to a three-set victory.
"Those are awesome when we can get one kid serving and on a roll," Webb City head coach Rhonda Lawrence said. "And she was on a roll. Kirra Long was really serving it hot and serving in the right places.
"When we're serving aggressive like we usually do, it's hard for them to bring an offense to us because they're struggling to get the ball up. Let alone get a really great set to their best hitter."
The next set saw Webb City (9-1, COC 1-0) trail by two or three points early on again. But an early response saw the score tied at 9-9. The Eagles (3-7-1, COC 0-1) started to slip as the Cardinals finished that set by scoring 16 of the next 19 points for a 25-12 win. Webb City rolled to a convincing win in the third set to clinch the victory.
"That's the nice part about this team is they're getting better and better about realizing two or three points is not that big of a deal," Lawrence said. "That drive to come back and that confidence to be able to set the tone for the rest of the game helps us out a lot."
Bailey Owens picked up multiple kills for Joplin in the contest and had some of them come from the back row. Aubree Lassiter earned points for the Cardinals with her swinging ability from the middle position. Lassiter struck one kill from the back row herself.
This game started play in the Central Ozark Conference for both teams. Webb City will play host to Carl Junction (8-2) next Tuesday. The Bulldogs played Willard on Thursday night to begin COC play. Results were unavailable for that game.
RIVALRY WEEK
This was the first of two Joplin-Webb City rivalries this week. The two football teams will square off Friday night to conclude the week.
Webb City's Lawrence talked about the excitement around the school when both teams play in the same week like this.
"It's kind of nice that it happens all of us together in the same week. When that happens it makes it a little more exciting for all of the kids too," she said. "Even at school. There's a little trash talking in the stands or trash talking on social media. Things like that.
"Our programs, as far as volleyball, have always been very respectful to each other. We get a little fired up, but it's all in good fun and good rivalry."
Lawrence added that both programs have girls playing on club teams with one another so off the court they're all good friends and pretty close with one another. But that doesn't keep either team from wanting the bragging rights each year.
Last Saturday, Joplin and Webb City met in softball as well. The Cardinals took that contest in a high-scoring battle that ended 14-10.
A win on Friday night for the Cardinals would mean a clean sweep of rivalry week.
The boys soccer teams and girls tennis teams meet on Sept. 26 to conclude the fall rivalry games.
