BRANSON, Mo. — Webb City took control early and rolled past Branson 6-0 on Thursday night to remain undefeated in Central Ozark Conference girls soccer action.
The Cardinals (13-2, 4-0 COC) built a 5-0 halftime cushion with two goals from Mileah Metcalf and one apiece from Anea Bemo, Haven Stanley and Rylie Huff.
Cree Vaden added a goal in the second half.
The Cardinals owned an 11-5 advantage in shots on goal. Webb City goalkeeper Delaney Duke earned the shutout by stopping all five shots.
Webb City has three home matches next week — Monday vs. Rogersville, Tuesday vs. Carl Junction and Thursday vs. Nixa.
