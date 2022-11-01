WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City boys soccer team controlled the tempo of the game on Tuesday night in its Class 3 District 6 semifinal game against Grandview at Cardinal Stadium.
The Cardinals (12-11) did so through their ability to maintain possession of the ball and picked up two first-half goals to advance to the district title contest on Thursday with a 2-0 win.
“Our possession game is kind of our identity,” Webb City head coach Nick Harmon said. “Our ability to work together as a team, string passes together and our organization was really good.”
Leading the Bulldogs 1-0, Webb City’s Luis Gallardo struck a ball from beyond 40 yards out. The ball headed up into the top-right corner of the goal and made it past the outstretched arms of Grandview goalie Yahir Gonzalez.
“It was a beauty,” Harmon said. “Nothing else you can really say. That’s the kind of moments you live for as a midfielder.
“Really, it’s all technique. He (Gallardo) strikes the ball so true that, I think it was actually knuckling in the air, which caused the keeper to kind of overcorrect. That’s how you know he hit it true. With that much technique and pace on the ball, the keeper just didn’t have a chance.”
The junior’s goal in the 37th minute provided some cushion making it 2-0.
Earlier in the first half, senior Alex Flores struck for the Cardinals’ first goal.
The two-goal lead was enough as Webb City’s defense continued to hold Grandview in check throughout the remainder of the game.
Grandview made some pushes throughout the second half to threaten Webb City. But senior goalkeeper Connor Black and the Cardinals’ defenders didn’t fold as they were able to fend off any scoring threat from the Bulldogs.
“I thought in the second half, credit to Grandview, they really stepped up their game and started throwing some numbers forward,” Harmon said. “It caused us a little bit of trouble. ... I’m proud of the boys for defending well, preserving the lead and finding a way to win.”
The Belton Pirates defeated the Willard Tigers 5-2 in the other semifinal game on Tuesday night. Thus meaning the Pirates will meet the Cardinals on Thursday night for a district championship match at Cardinal Stadium.
The game is tentatively slated for 5 p.m.
“We just need to continue sticking to our identity and expect a hard game no matter who the opponent is,” Harmon said. “(We need to) be willing to keep our composure in a tight game because it’s going to be competitive and we’re going to have to work hard for the win.”
