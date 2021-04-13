Webb City maintained control from the outset and downed Joplin 8-0 Tuesday afternoon in girls soccer action at the JHS Sports Complex.
Six players scored goals as the Cardinals (10-2) tallied four goals in each half of the Central Ozark Conference opener for both teams.
"We played pretty well today," Webb City coach Nick Harmon said. "I think we learned a little bit from the tournament last weekend and had some positive takeaways to come into this week. We learned that we have to start strong and finish strong and try to play to our full potential for the entire half. And I think we did a pretty good job of it."
"We knew Webb (City) was going to be good," Joplin coach Josh Thompson said. "We knew what was coming at us, and we just were not prepared. They did a great job of making us uncomfortable. We didn't look comfortable for one second."
Joplin (4-2) was missing three starters and didn't know the availability of some other players until late in the day.
"It's been a weird last couple of days, and we have a long week ahead of us," Thompson said. "It's just being mentally tough from this point out. We didn't know if half of our girls were going to be ready to go today until 10 minutes before we came out. We ended up with most people back. It was a long list we weren't sure."
Haven Stanley and Anea Bemo tallied two goals apiece for Webb City, and Bemo also handed out one assist.
Melia Blair, Mileah Metcalf, Sage Cranford and Austyn Mickey each had one goal and one assist, and Cree Vaden had an assist for the Cardinals.
Metcalf's goal from the right side into the upper left corner of the net gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead just over two minutes into the game, and Stanley scored from the left side 10 minutes later to make it 2-0.
Blair scored from the right side midway through the half, and Bemo scored late in the half to make it 4-0 at the intermission.
Mickey, Stanley and Bemo scored in a four-minute stretch to make it 7-0 in the 51st minute, and Cranford's goal ended the game in the 61st minute.
Joplin's Reece Schroer was busy in goal, recording six saves in the first half and eight for the match.
"She came off a game (Monday) where she had a penalty (kick) save in overtime," Thompson said. "I think her confidence was high coming into today, but they knew where to place the ball on her, and then her defense didn't help her out at all."
Webb City goalkeeper Delaney Duke unofficially made three saves as the veteran Cardinals, with six seniors and three juniors in the lineup, continued their strong play this season.
"Early on in the season we didn't do well in the jamboree," Harmon said. "That kind of lit a spark, and I think they have come throughout the rest of the season feeling they have something to prove."
Both teams are home for conference action on Thursday as Joplin entertains Branson and Webb City plays host to Ozark.
