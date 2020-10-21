It's a rematch from the regular season as Webb City entertains Bolivar today in a quarterfinal game of the Class 4 softball state tournament.
First pitch is at 5 p.m. at the Cardinals' field.
The Cardinals (25-5) edged the Liberators (16-6) by a 2-1 score on Sept. 14 in Bolivar. Each team had six hits, including a home run by the Cardinals' Emalee Lamar, and Webb City won despite committing three errors. Cardinals pitcher Haidyn Berry struck out three batters and walked two while Bolivar's Katie Brooks fanned seven and walked one.
"We have a little better idea of what to expect pitching-wise," Webb City coach Shauna Friend said. "We also know some mistakes we made and some things we need to correct."
Both teams are familiar with postseason play.
Bolivar is a district champion for the third straight year, beating McDonald County before losing to Sullivan in 2018 and falling to Helias Catholic 6-0 last year.
Webb City is in the state tournament for the second time in three years, and the Cardinals certainly would like to reverse their postseason trend. Last year the Cardinals lost to Raymore-Peculiar 2-0 in the sectional round, and in 2017 Webb City lost to Blue Springs South in the quarterfinals. Both came on walk-off home runs.
The Cardinals have lived up to high preseason expectations.
"They've had this goal since Day 1," Friend said. "They are still going after it.
"They are playing well as a team. Up and down the lineup, everyone is coming through when needed."
The Cardinals have a .389 team batting average and have belted 44 homers, which is tied for second place in the MSHSAA record book with Fox (2015). Hillsboro holds the record with 52 homers in 2017.
The Cardinals have xxxx starters batting at least .400, led by shortstop Peyton Hawkins (.451), pitcher Berry (.454 with 16 homers and 45 RBI, first baseman right fielder Emma Welch (.438), Emalee Lamar (.418 with seven homers) and designated player Hannah Wells (.417). Three more are hitting at least .300 — second baseman Sha'lee Key (.356), center fielder Alyssa Jennings (.333) and catcher Kaylyn Gilbert (.315).
Berry has compiled a 23-5 record and 2.12 earned run average, striking out 206 batters and walking 24 in 172 innings. She has allowed 85 hits and 52 earned runs.
STATE BRACKET
Because of COVID-19, the state tournament brackets have been reduced from 16 to eight teams.
Today's Webb City-Bolivar winner will play Grain Valley (25-4) or Platte County (20-1) in a semifinal game on Saturday. The Cardinals would be on the road regardless of the opponent while Bolivar would play host to Platte County or travel to Grain Valley.
The top half of the bracket pairs Farmington (20-11) at Webster Groves (13-2) and Rockwood Summit (10-3) at Fort Zumwalt South (14-8).
CORRECTION
In last Friday's 5-0 victory over McDonald County in the district tournament championship game, Kaylyn Gilbert hit a three-run home run that became a two-run shot when Emalee Lamar failed to touch home plate. In Saturday's Globe, a reporter's error said Ripley Shanks failed to touch the plate.
