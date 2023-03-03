BELTON, Mo. — Kansas City Ruskin, after holding a five-point halftime edge, used the second half to run away from the Webb City boys basketball team 79-63 Friday in the semifinal of the Class 5 District 7 Tournament.
The Cardinals, who trailed 38-33 at intermission, ended their season with a 17-11 record.
Barron Duda netted 15 points, while Alex Martin and Trey Roets had 11 apiece to lead Webb City.
Jaquan Smith topped Ruskin with 28 points and was followed by Pierre Smith with 16, George Pledger 15 and Tyrique Roland 12.
