At last year’s state cross country meet, Webb City’s Haddon Spikereit felt like something was missing — teammates.
This year, Spikereit won’t feel so lonely.
Webb City qualified its entire boys squad to the state meet by finishing fourth in the team standings at the Class 4 Sectional 3 cross country meet on Saturday morning at Missouri Southern’s Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
“Last year it felt empty at state running without my teammates,” Spikereit said. “I remember thinking, ‘Where’s my team?’ It feels good to know that we made it to state all together as a team this year.”
At the sectional, the top four teams and top 30 individuals advance to next weekend’s state meet in Columbia. The top four boys teams were Raymore-Peculiar (54), Rockhurst (73), West Plains (95) and Webb City (99).
“I’m just really proud of this team for how they’ve developed throughout the season,” Webb City coach Dustin Miller said. “They trusted the process. We didn’t run our best today, but we made it through. I’m so proud of them for getting it done. Now we get the reward of competing at the state meet.”
A senior, Spikereit crossed the line eighth, finishing the 5K in 15 minutes, 46 seconds. He was the top local finisher.
“I didn’t run to my ability, but I knew I had a good team to back me up,” Spikereit said. “I knew if we all worked together, we could get it done.”
Webb City’s Joseph Dawson (15:51) and Owen Weller (15:56) finished 10th and 13th, respectively. Also competing for the Cardinals were Roman Borboa (45th), Parker Hansen (55th), Samuel Winesburg (65th) and Marcos Encarnacion (70th).
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Joplin’s Micah Bruggeman earned a trip to state by finishing 14th with a time of 15:57.
“Micah had a great race,” Eagles coach Dustin Dixon said. “That’s the first time he’s ever gone under 16 minutes.”
“I broke 16 minutes for the first time, so I’m pretty happy with that,” Bruggeman said. “I didn’t finish as strong as I would have liked, but I’m just glad I finished and advanced.
“I was really impressed with my teammates in both races,” Bruggeman added. “This was their first time coming to a sectional and they performed well. I’m just proud to lead them.”
Neosho’s Kaden Cole and Carthage’s duo of Noah Talamantez and Mariquis Strickland also qualified for state with their performances. A sophomore, Cole took 24th in 16:11. A senior, Talamantez was 25th (16:13) and Strickland, another sophomore, finished 28th (16:15).
“I told our boys they needed to be in the top 30 right away because the race is too fast,” Carthage coach Andy Youngworth said. “It’s a good thing they did that. We talked all week about race strategy and just competing. There’s a lot of talent in this sectional. Both races were really fast.”
PORTER TAKES FIRST
Rockhurst standout Wesley Porter crossed the line first in new personal best time of 14:53.
“It was a fun race,” said Porter, the lone runner with a sub-15 time. “This is my first time here and it’s a fast course with rolling hills and a fun finish. I was really hoping for a PR.”
Porter, who has won every race of the season, has family connections in Webb City, including grandfather Wayne and father Jon.
NOTES: Joplin’s Evan Matlock finished 42nd, while McDonald County’s Garrett Spears and Joplin’s Hobbs Campbell were 48th and 49th. The state meet will be held at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
