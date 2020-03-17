Jason Horn is confident the future is bright for his Webb City High School boys basketball program.
One main reason? A large group of underclassmen gained valuable experience this winter for the Cardinals.
Webb City (17-10) saw the 2019-20 season end this past Saturday after a 63-54 loss to Jefferson City Helias Catholic in the Class 4 quarterfinals at Southwest Baptist University.
Horn's confident next year's group can also make a deep postseason run.
“Our coaching staff is really excited about the guys we’ll return,” Horn said. “They got a lot of experience in a lot of big games, and they got a lot of experience in some pressure-packed environments.”
Juniors Nickhai Howard, Mekhi Garrard and Gary Clinton were regulars in the team’s starting lineup this season, while sophomore Cohl Vaden and junior Luke Brumit also gained plenty of varsity experience.
A versatile 5-foot-11 guard, Howard averaged 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals per game.
“Nickhai took a major step forward this year,” Horn said. “He’s a guy who fills the stat sheet up. He impacts the game in so many ways, and he may be the guy we lean on in the future.”
A speedy guard, the 6-foot Garrard averaged eight points, four rebounds and three assists per game.
“Garrard emerged as one of our best on-ball defenders,” Horn said. “He’s a tremendous athlete who can finish at the rim and rebound the basketball. He’s another guy we think can be an all-league type of player.”
The 5-9 Vaden contributed nine points, three assists and three boards per game. He made 36 3-pointers, second on the team behind senior Tanner Rogers' 77 treys.
“Cohl had a great sophomore year,” Horn said. “He can score and he can run the point. He’s someone we think can be an all-league performer moving forward.”
A 6-3 post player, Clinton averaged six points and four rebounds this winter, while the 6-4 Brumit scored four points per game off the bench from the forward position.
Other underclassmen who were with the varsity at the end of the season were juniors Carter Gilchrist, Trenton Hayes and Shane Noel, sophomores Isaiah Brisco and Kaden Turner and freshmen Alex Martin and Trey Roets.
“Guys like Gary, Luke and Trenton Hayes are going to have a chance to be impact players for us next year,” Horn said. “I think we’ll have a chance to have a really good team next year. Depth won’t be an issue next year.”
Webb City averaged 70 points per game and allowed 60.
COC POY
Webb City senior Terrell Kabala has been named the Central Ozark Conference Player of the Year.
An Arkansas-Fort Smith recruit, Kabala averaged 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal per game this winter.
“I think the honor is well-deserved,” Horn said. “I thought he was the best player in the league as a freshman. He lost his sophomore year to injury. Last year he came back and had a great junior season. He wasn’t all the way back last year. This year, he got back to what he’s capable of. He’s a highlight-film type of player. He was a great teammate. In my mind, he was not only the best player in the COC, but also the best player in Southwest Missouri.”
