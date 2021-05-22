CAMDENTON, Mo. — Webb City used its depth to capture the boys team championship in the Class 4 Sectional 3 track and field meet on Saturday at Camdenton High School.
The Cardinals accumulated 120 points, followed by Willard with 106 and Camdenton with 93.
The top four finishers in each event qualify for the state meet on Friday at Jefferson City High School.
The Cardinals, while they won only one event, qualified 17 entries. Mekhi Garrard picked up the Cardinals’ gold medal, winning the long jump at 23 feet, 8.75 inches.
Other sectional champions from area schools were Carl Junction’s Brendan Jewell in the high jump (6-8.25) and Monett’s 4x400-meter relay team of Eduardo Trujillo, Konner Poynter, Ian Hilderbrand and Jose Salas (3:30.35).
Carl Junction and Monett each qualified two entries, and Nevada had one qualifier.
In the girls meet, Marshfield edged Rolla 93-87 for team honors followed by Union 78, Nevada 62 and Carl Junction 60.
Carl Junction advanced six entries to state, led by winners Alanza Montez in the 300 hurdles (45.54) and the 4x100 relay team of Olivia Vediz, Montez, Salma Lewis and Shiloh Sluder (49.19).
Nevada also had six qualifiers, Webb City five and McDonald County one.
The Cardinals’ Emily Beres won the shot put at 39-3.25.
CLASS 3
CAMDENTON, Mo. — With nine entries advancing to state, Mount Vernon placed second in the Class 3 girls sectional, also at Camdenton High School.
The Mountaineers tallied 71 points and finished seven points behind champion Owensville. Osage nipped Cassville 55-52 for third place.
Mount Vernon’s state qualifiers included a pair of sectional champions — Sadie Heisner in the triple jump (37-4) and the 4x100 relay team of Payton Dennis, Faith Rycraft, Teah Ray and Nina Cowherd (51.30).
More champions from the Big 8 Conference included Lamar’s Kiersten Potter in the 3200 (11:45.45) and Cassville’s Kyren Postlewait in the shot put (38-8.25).
Lamar and Cassville each had six state entries, East Newton two and Aurora one.
Buffalo rolled to the boys sectional team title with 101 points, followed by Lamar with 78, El Dorado Springs 56, Reeds Spring 51 and East Newton 50.
Lamar collected 11 state entries, led by the winning 4x200 relay team of Cade Gfiffith, Joel Beshore, Logan Crockett and Thomas Gammon (1:31.61).
East Newton had four state qualifiers, and three of them are sectional winners — Gabe Bergen in the 300 hurdles (40.31), the 4x800 relay team of Bergen, Chase Sorrell, Garrett Downum and Kelton Sorrell (8:27.42) and the 4x400 quartet of Bergen, Marcus Shaeffer, Robert McFarland and K.Sorrell (3:31.78)
Aurora qualified four entries, including double winner Jacob Rohlman in the 400 (50.29) and 200 (22.45).
Cassville’s David Oliphant won the 100 (11.21) to lead the Wildcats’ three entries, and Mount Vernon also had three qualifiers.
