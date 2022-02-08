WEBB CITY, Mo. — It wasn't an ideal start for the Webb City boys basketball team.
But the second half proved to be a different story.
The Cardinals found all their momentum in the third quarter and carried it over to the fourth quarter en route to a 67-36 triumph over Carl Junction on Tuesday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
Webb City, which bounced back from a slim setback to Norwood Monday night, improves to 15-6 overall on the season and 3-1 in the Central Ozark Conference.
Despite cold-shooting from beyond the arc, Webb City was more proficient inside by shooting 46% from the floor overall. The speedy Cardinals created havoc defensively, forcing 25 turnovers while converting that into 30 points off those miscues.
“We got good looks tonight,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said in his postgame radio interview. "We didn’t convert on the 3, but we were putting a lot of pressure on them. We were getting the ball into the paint and it was leading to a lot of easy baskets for us.”
After jumping out to a 16-8 lead, Webb City was outscored by Carl Junction 12-10 as the halftime lead was just 26-20. The Cardinals quickly righted the ship with a 22-7 burst in the third quarter to take a commanding 48-27 lead.
Webb City put the game away with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter.
Dante Washington captured game honors with 20 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field. Cohl Vaden added 11 points to go with a game-high five assists.
Max Higginbotham totaled nine points — all coming off 3-pointers.
Carl Junction (4-17, 0-5 COC) was paced by Ayden Bard, who posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Malakhi Moore added seven points.
The Bulldogs entertain Ozark at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Up next for Webb City is homecoming against none other than Class 6 No. 4 Nixa at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Eagles are the last remaining unbeaten team in the COC.
“We are still in the hunt to win the league,” Horn said. “We need to win that game to have a chance to win the league. I like our guys. I think we can match up with them size-wise at certain positions, where we haven’t been able to in the past. It will come down to execution and getting the pace where we want it.
"We have to rebound the ball better. They're big. They are going to go after boards. If we can do that and get them to one-and-dones, again value the ball and get it to our pace, we’ll have a chance.”
