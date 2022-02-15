NEOSHO, Mo. — The Webb City Cardinals trailed for the majority of the first half.
But when the time came to grab the momentum in the second half, the Cardinals rose to the occasion and held off Neosho late in a thrilling 74-71 triumph on Tuesday night at NHS.
Despite dealing with foul trouble, Class 5 No. 6 Webb City (16-7, 4-2 COC) used a 13-8 burst in the third quarter to rally from a 45-43 deficit at the break.
"We showed some mental toughness, we persevered through the foul trouble," Cardinals coach Jason Horn said in his postgame radio interview.
The Cardinals finally took the lead after Kaden Turner hit a pair of freebies for a 54-53 lead with 2:53 to play in the third quarter. Webb City never relinquished it the rest of the way.
K'dyn Waters got Neosho back within striking distance late in the fourth quarter. In fact, the Wildcats had a chance to tie the game with one minute remaining, but Isaiah Green missed the front-end of a bonus free throw.
After Green sank the second one to make the score 72-71, Cohl Vaden accounted for the final scoring margin with 35 seconds left thanks to two charities to seal the win for the Cardinals.
"Cohl willed (us) to that win," Horn said. "He hit the free throws. He handled the ball, milked the clock out. He got some guys that maybe haven't been in that situation and gave them some confidence."
Trey Roets posted a game-high 26 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the floor to lead Webb City. Dante Washington added 16 points, while Higginbotham nailed five 3-pointers en route to 16 points as well.
"We had to find Max (Higginbotham) when he was on the floor," Horn said. "He shot the cover off of it, played with a lot more confidence that maybe he wasn't playing with last Friday. He certainly rose to the occasion."
Class 5 No. 9 Neosho (16-7, 3-3 COC) was paced by Waters with 24 points. Green contributed 15 points, while Brock Franklin added 13.
Webb City plays at Republic at 7:30 p.m. Friday while Neosho goes to Nixa.
