Winning plays are crucial in crunch time.
Just ask the Webb City boys basketball team.
The Cardinals (9-3, 1-0 COC) made winning plays down the stretch and escaped with a 60-57 triumph over Joplin in overtime on Tuesday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
It was a Central Ozark Conference opener for both squads. Webb City avenged a 55-52 loss to Joplin in the Kaminsky Classic title game last Saturday.
“We made a lot of mentally tough plays down the stretch,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “There were a lot of swings in the game, but the last two minutes was really pivotal. We went from feeling really good about ourselves to being about as low as we could. Our kids rode through it. They gathered themselves. They made plays. I’m really proud of them for that.”
After Kaden Turner hit a pair of free throws to give Webb City a 55-54 with 3:31 left in regulation, Trey Roets followed with perhaps the play of the game.
The 6-foot-4 combo forward executed an old-fashioned three-point play to stretch the Cardinals lead out to 58-54 with just 1:56 on the clock. Then with 1:05 to go, Always Wright knocked down a corner trey to trim Joplin’s deficit to 58-57.
Dupree Jackson and Max Higginbotham accounted for Webb City’s final tallies off freebies in the closing minute, and Always Wright’s last-second 3-pointer was off the mark as the Cardinals survived late.
“Trey’s three-point play was huge,” Horn said. “If you go back to Saturday, we were in that same situation, but with the lead and we turned it over on the exact same play. They learned from that mistake. That is a play we run a lot. Cohl (Vaden) made a great pass. Trey had a great catch. That’s the two most important things, and Trey was able to finish strong up at the rim. He was clutch on the free throw line. It was a huge play.”
And the entirety of the game saw a whopping 22 lead changes. Webb City and Joplin were deadlocked at 10-10 after the first period before the Cardinals outscored the Eagles 15-14 in the second quarter to take a 25-24 lead at the break.
In the second half, Joplin returned the favor and outscored Webb City 16-15 to make the game 40-40.
The momentum appeared to swing completely towards the Cardinals when Dante Washington banked in a floater to give Webb City a 46-42 lead with 4:20 to play. But the Eagles went on a 8-2 run over the next 3 1/2 minutes as Bruce Wilbert connected from deep to hand Joplin a 50-48 advantage at the 1:15 mark.
Wright stretched the Eagles’ lead to 52-48 with two free throws before Vaden cut the score to 52-51 thanks to a three-point play with 26 ticks left on the clock. Roets then handed the Cardinals’ a 53-52 lead off two charities with 8.1 seconds to go, but Wright made the score 53-53 after hitting one of two free throws with six seconds left to force overtime.
Free throws were paramount for Webb City’s success in the end. The Cardinals went an impressive 14 of 18 from the line, while Joplin hit just 9 of 17 attempts.
“Both games’ free throws were big,” Horn said. “We had some big ones we missed on Saturday, but we cleaned that up. We made those. We felt like we were the better team Saturday. We felt like we lost the game. I’m just proud of them for regrouping. Shots weren’t always going our way, but we were mentally tough and finished.”
Turner, a 6-4 combo guard, captured game honors with 24 points to go with 10 rebounds for Webb City. He went 7 of 20 from the field, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc and 9 of 11 from the line.
Roets finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Vaden added 13 points for the Cardinals.
Joplin (10-2, 0-1 COC) was paced by Always Wright and All Wright with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
“We just didn’t close,” Eagles coach Bronson Schaake said. “We usually talk about getting key rebounds, key stops and finishing at the free throw line. Things like that. We have to be able to capitalize in a close rivalry game like this. We just didn’t do it.”
Webb City hosts Ozark at 7:30 p.m. Friday while Joplin entertains Branson.
“This is huge,” Horn said. “Joplin is going to be one of the teams that will finish at or close to the top. We think we have a chance to finish at or close to the top. You want to start 1-0 because each night in the league is tough, but this will give us a lot of confidence moving forward. It’s always good to get a win over here. It’s a rivalry game. We’ve won three of the last four. We are going to try and build on it.”
