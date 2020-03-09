The Rogersville Wildcats handed the Webb City Cardinals a season-ending setback a year ago.
The Cardinals hope to return the favor this year.
In a rematch of last year’s Sweet 16 clash, Webb City (16-9) takes on Rogersville (20-8) at 7:45 p.m. tonight in a MSHSAA Class 4 sectional boys basketball contest at Nixa High School.
“We’re looking to take the next step,” Cardinals coach Jason Horn said. “You have to gain experience to do that, and sometimes that means taking a loss. I think we’ll be more prepared mentally this year. I think our nerves got the best of us early in that game last year, and we had a slow start. Hopefully we’ve learned from last year’s loss.”
Tonight’s winner meets either Rolla (12-16) or Jefferson City Helias Catholic (20-6) on Saturday in a quarterfinal contest at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
A year ago, Rogersville upended Webb City 63-52. With that, it’s safe to say the Cardinals have plenty of motivation entering tonight’s win or go home contest.
“It’s 100% extra motivation,” Horn said. “I don’t think we would want it any other way. We know they have a good program. They’ve been arguably the best Class 4 team in Southwest Missouri the last three years, and for us to make a deep run, we have to face the best.”
Webb City topped Neosho 64-57 for the District 12 championship, while Rogersville edged Bolivar 51-48 for the District 11 crown.
Seniors Cade Blevins and Josh Linehan and junior Kannon Gipson are top performers for the Wildcats, who advanced to the Final Four a year ago.
“They’re long and athletic,” Horn said of the Wildcats. “They’ve got some key contributors back from last year. They lost some guys to graduation, but they’ve reloaded. Blevins is a nice player, and Gipson shoots it at a high clip.”
Webb City’s starting lineup features seniors Terrell Kabala and Tanner Rogers with juniors Nickhai Howard, Mekhi Garrard and Gary Clinton, with sophomore Cohl Vaden a likely sixth man.
Rogersville is scoring 58 points per night and allowing 44, while Webb City averages 71 points per game and allows 60.
Notes: Three boys teams from the Central Ozark Conference won district championships — Webb City in Class 4 and Joplin and Ozark in Class 5. The Class 5 sectionals are Wednesday, with Joplin meeting Kickapoo in Webb City and Ozark taking on Rock Bridge in Camdenton.
