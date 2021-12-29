KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Webb City’s boys basketball team overcame a halftime deficit Wednesday with a big third quarter to defeat Holland Hall 71-60 in the 12 Days of Christmas Shootout at Kansas City's Hy-Vee Arena.
The Cardinals, trailing 31-28 at intermission, outscored Holland Hall 23-8 in the third period to give them the needed boost.
Cohl Vaden led four Webb City players in double figures with 19 points. Others were Dante Washington 17, Trey Roets 15 and Kaden Turner 11.
The Cardinals (6-2) will entertain McDonald County at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
