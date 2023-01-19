FRONTENAC, Kan. — Webb City took control over the Nevada boys basketball team in the third quarter Thursday and went on to defeat the Tigers 61-46 in the Frontenac Tournament.
The Çardinals (12-3) will take on Fort Scott in the semifinals of the eight-team tournament at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The score was deadlocked 25-all at halftime with Webb City taking a 47-33 lead after three quarters.
Alex Martin led the Cardinals and all scorers with 20 points. Holton Keith and Barron Duda added 10 points apiece.
Riddick Shook and Cade Beshore topped Nevada with 11 points each.
