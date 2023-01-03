ANDERSON, Mo. -- Webb City’s boys basketball team came back from a six-point deficit at the end of the third quarter Tuesday to down host McDonald County 55-49.
Joe Adams led Webb City and all scorers with 23 points, while Alex Martin added 22 and Barron Duda 10 for the Cardinals.
Cross Dowd topped the Mustangs with 16 points and Destyn Dowd added 12.
Webb City led 22-20 at halftime but fell behind 40-34 at the end of the third quarter.
