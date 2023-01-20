FRONTENAC, Kan. — The Webb City boys basketball team moved to the championship game of the Frontenac Tournament on Friday after the Cardinals defeated Fort Scott 53-47.
Webb City will play the winner of the Edmond-Santa Fe and Frontenac contest in the title game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Cardinals, who hiked their record to 13-3, led 25-20 at halftime.
The three Webb City players scoring in double figures were Joe Adams with 14 points, Barron Duda 13 and Holton Keith 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.