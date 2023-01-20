FRONTENAC, Kan. — The Webb City boys basketball team moved to the championship game of the Frontenac Tournament on Friday after the Cardinals defeated Fort Scott 53-47.

Webb City will play the winner of the Edmond-Santa Fe and Frontenac contest in the title game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Cardinals, who hiked their record to 13-3, led 25-20 at halftime.

The three Webb City players scoring in double figures were Joe Adams with 14 points, Barron Duda 13 and Holton Keith 12.

