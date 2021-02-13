WEBB CITY, Mo. — It didn’t take long for the Webb City boys basketball team to return to form.
After suffering losses to Branson and Nixa earlier this week, the Cardinals (15-7) returned to the win column with a 73-46 victory over Carl Junction on Saturday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
“It was a bad two-game stretch for us,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “We could’ve been better in both games. Our opponents had something to do with that, but it was nice to come back home, get right and get a win. I thought we were executing really well offensively. We had good looks early in the first half that weren’t falling — they started to fall in the second quarter and the second half. Defensively, we were really good in passing lanes that led to some easy offense for us.”
Webb City started fast, jumping out to a 7-2 lead after Trenton Hayes hit a pair of three throws followed by a Cohl Vaden triple and a layin from big man Luke Brumit. Carl Junction responded with a quick 5-0 burst to knot the score at 7 at the 2:24 mark, but the Cardinals didn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the night.
Webb City ended the first frame on a 9-1 run to take a 17-8 advantage into the second quarter. That lead expanded to 35-24 by intermission, a stretch capped by a corner trey from Vaden at the 0:20 mark.
The Cardinals continued to build separation in the second half. Guard Mekhi Garrard broke away in transition and threw down a one-handed jam to make it 46-29 at the 2:04 mark in the third quarter.
For the fifth time this season, Webb City finished with five players in double figures — Garrard (12), Vaden (12), Hayes (11), Howard (11) and Kaden Turner (11).
“They share the ball — I’ve said that all year and they continue to do that,” Horn said. “They don’t take a lot of my-turn shots. They don’t worry about who’s scoring. They are really unselfish and that’s one of the reasons why we’ve had success.”
Alex Baker captured game honors with 28 points to lead Carl Junction (4-16).
“We just hit a cold streak and couldn’t put the ball in the bucket,” Bulldogs coach Justin Pock said. “They started hitting shots when we weren’t. Vaden hit a couple in the corner. We just couldn’t answer back. I thought Alex had a really good game. He was really tough inside. I think they really struggled guarding him there. We’ll probably see Webb City again. That’s how it always seems to go.”
The Bulldogs travel to Joplin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday while the Cardinals are slated to host Neosho.
“We’ll be back at it if we can avoid snowmageddon,” Horn quipped. “Tuesday night we’ll be ready to roll.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.