FRONTENAC, Mo. — The Webb City boys basketball team led from start to finish and rolled to a 70-29 victory over Nevada on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Frontenac tournament.
With the triumph, the Cardinals (10-4) move on to the semifinals where they will play the winner of Providence-Christian Heritage at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Webb City zoomed out to a 10-3 start after Cohl Vaden sank a triple with 5:03 to play in the first quarter. Nevada cut the lead down to 14-10 after a 3-pointer from Evan Rea with 43 seconds left, but a bucket from Kaden Turner gave the Cardinals a 16-10 lead after the first quarter.
And Webb City did not let off the gas the rest of the way.
Vaden knocked down a pair of freebies to increase the Cardinals' lead to 22-13 at the 2:20 mark in the second quarter. Webb City erupted with 13 more unanswered points to close out the first half as a 3 from Max Higginbotham extended the lead to 35-13 at the break.
The Cardinals opened the second half on a 9-0 run to take a 45-13 lead midway through the third quarter and led 57-21 to ignite the running clock in the fourth quarter.
Webb City shot an efficient 49% from the field overall, including 43% in the first half and 56% in the second half. The Cardinals out-rebounded Nevada 32-27 while forcing the Tigers' to commit 20 turnovers defensively.
With a whopping 12 players in the scoring column, Webb City was paced by Turner, Vaden and Holton Keith with 10 points apiece.
Higginbotham added nine points, while Dante Washington and Trey Roets finished with seven each.
Brice Budd scored a game-high 12 points to lead Nevada (3-13). The Tigers play the loser of Providence-Christian Heritage at 7 in the consolation bracket.
