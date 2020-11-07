COLUMBIA, Mo. — Webb City’s first state trophy in cross country came with some drama at the very end of the Class 4 MSHSAA Championships on Friday morning.
The Cardinals tied with West Plains with 97 points, but Webb City’s final two runners made the difference in deciding the runner-up. Freshman Evan Stevens, the No. 6 runner for Webb City, beat West Plains’ No. 6 runner in placing and junior Jose Banda-Antillon, the Cardinals seventh and final runner, beat the Zizzers’ No. 7 runner.
“Every member of our team counted and mattered,” Webb City coach Dustin Miller said. “We spent six long years and six failed attempts at track and cross country. To be here with the likes of Festus, West Plains and Chaminade, we are very proud.”
The Cardinals headed into state this year on the heels of winning the Central Ozark Conference and district titles.
Miller recalls going to state in 2015 and 2016 with hopes of bringing home a trophy, but finished sixth and seventh, respectively on the old state course in Jefferson City. In track and field, Miller’s squads have placed fifth – the first team to not receive a trophy -- three times.
Webb City had two of the area’s four all-state honors in senior Joseph Dawson (13th place/16:25) and junior Roman Borboa (21st/16:39). A third Cardinal just missed an all-state medal as junior Dustin Brockmiller took 26th – one spot away.
“It felt pretty good to take second; the first team in Webb City to do it, but we didn’t compete to our full potential,” said Barboa, who was 72nd at the state meet last year in Class 4.
Other all-state runners were Neosho’s Kaden Cole and Carl Junction’s Collin Emmert.
Cole, a junior, made more than a 100-spot improvement from his first trip to the state meet with a 14th-place showing, crossing the finish line in the 5K race in 16:26.
Last year, Cole was the only qualifier for the Wildcats and finished in 131st place. This year, he brought six teammates with him and Neosho took 10th place in its first trip to state as a team since 2004. Incidentally, that was the same year Cole was born.
“It is a whole different environment than every other meet we have been to, so to have a team it is so much better than coming alone,” Cole said.
Emmert finished his first trip to state with an 18th place finish and ran 16:34. The junior admitted to struggling out of the gate with so many runners around him, but by the second trip around the starting line on the cross country course used by the Missouri Tigers, Emmert started to feel more comfortable. He worked his way up from 48th at the 1K mark to 28th on his second trip around. During the final stretch of the way, he passed six runners.
“It was definitely a change of pace to be up there with the faster guys,” Emmert said. “The first lap was very hectic. I just winged it the whole time.”
Monett had a pair of qualifiers, led by Julio Cruz Jr. taking 72nd.
On the girls side, Neosho and Webb City had full teams there but neither had a runner near all-state contention. Webb City junior Riley Hawkins was the area’s top finisher in 57th place, while Neosho was led by junior Bailey Miller, who took 79th.
“It’s not the result we wanted but the girls did as well as they possibly could have in this environment,” Neosho coach Emily Abell said. “We went from no qualifiers last year to all of them. It is brand new for them, and I think they were a little shell shocked. Next year, I think we will be better. I think it was jitters.”
This is the first Neosho girls team to qualify for state since 2009 – Abell (then Emily Paullus) was on that team – and this marked the first time Neosho had both the boys and girls at state at the same time since 1992.
Carl Junction’s Hannah Franks (119th) and McDonald County’s Melysia McCrory (124th) were the final two qualifiers. Carl Junction had two qualifiers but Ally Montez was unable to compete after placing 30th and 34th in her two previous trips to state.
“Hannah was pretty down about that,” Carl Junction coach Kayla Walnofer said. “She went out and gave her best effort. That is all I can ever ask of those kids to do.”
Sarcoxie and Southwest had runners in the Class 2 races, which followed the Class 4 races.
Sarcoxie senior Annette Ramirez was the top finisher on the girls side, taking 107th.
Southwest’s Christian Long just missed the all-state cutoff by taking 27th.
