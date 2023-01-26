GRANBY, Mo. — Webb City doubled East Newton’s score by halftime and went on to down the Patriots 51-43 in boys basketball Thursday night.
Joe Adams and Eli Page netted 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Cardinals, who led 30-15 at intermission.
Topping East Newton were Robert McFarland with 14, Braxton Wolfe 12, and Marshall Renner 11.
Webb City (14-4) will play at Carthage at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
East Newton (7-13) will play at Monett in the middle school gymnasium at 5 p.m. Friday.
