KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Webb City boys pulled away in the fourth quarter Thursday to down Kirksville 60-47 in the Hyvee 12 Courts of Christmas Basketball Tournament.
Select teams in the annual tourney, such as Webb City, were scheduled to play one game only.
The Cardinals trailed 25-24 at halftime. After a 42-tie at the end of the third period, Webb City outscored Kirksville 18-5 in the fourth quarter to get the decision.
Barron Guda topped Webb City and all scorers with 23 points. Other Cardinals in double figures were Alex Martin with 13 and Joe Adams and Holton Keith with 11 apiece.
Webb City (6-2) will play McDonald County in Anderson at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.
