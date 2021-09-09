CARTHAGE, Mo. — The depth of Webb City's boys cross country team was on full display as the Cardinals captured the team championship on Friday in the annual Carthage Cross Country Invitational at the Carthage Golf Course.
The Cardinals had six runners among the first 21 finishers — only five are used to determine team scores — and earned the crown with 33 points. Rogers was second with 70 points, followed by Carthage 83, Carl Junction 95, Glendale 103, Central 124 and Springfield Catholic 173.
Dustin Brockmiller was the top finisher for Webb City, placing second with a time of 16:53.90 while Roman Borboa (17:32.10) and Evan Stevens (17:37.90) placed third and fourth, respectively.
Moments later, Blake Vaughan ran across the finish line and placed ninth with a time of 18:25.60. Also for the Cardinals, Jose Banda-antillon (19:11.60) was 17th while Samuel Weller (19:23.4) came in with a 21st finish to round out Webb City's top finishers.
Carl Junction's Collin Emmert won the race with a time of 16:44.20. while Carthage's Mariquez Strickland (17:43.70) placed fifth. Kip Attebery, who was Thomas Jefferson's lone male runner, placed seventh with a time of 18:19.60.
GIRLS
While the Cardinals' finished second to Rogers (28) as a team with a score of 45, Missouri Southern commit Riley Hawkins claimed the individual crown with a time of 20:09.0.
Webb City's Abigail Street was right behind in second with a time of 20:33.3 while Alanna Bundy (22:15.5) finished eighth and Isabelle Lopez (23:07.1) placed 13th.
Carl Junction finished third as a team with a score of 69. Glendale (106) and Carthage (110) round out the field at fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Alanza Montez led the Bulldog pack with a seventh-place finish with a time of 22:15.3. Hannah Franks (11th), Alexis Carpenter (15th) and Sadie Burchett (16th) also secured top 20 finishes for Carl Junction.
Carthage was paced by Maggie Boyd, who finished ninth with a time of 22:22.9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.