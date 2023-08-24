WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Cardinals look to improve on a disappointing 6-4 record after an injury-plagued 2022 season and will count on new head coach Ryan McFarland and a slew of returning starters to get the Cardinals back on track.
This year marks the start of a new era for the Cardinals. Longtime coach John Roderique stepped down after leading the Redbirds to 13 MSHSAA State Championships.
But McFarland is no stranger to the program and knows the expectations are high at WCHS.
“We’re not making any major changes,” McFarland said. “There will be some wrinkles. It might be a little different both offensively and defensively, but we are definitely keeping the core values and keeping the main things similar to how they’ve been. This is a program where you don’t have to come in and fix a whole lot. You just try to tweak some things and keep Webb City football being Webb City football.”
McFarland is a 2001 graduate of WCHS and has served as an assistant coach for the Cardinals from 2003-04 and 2006-13. He returned to WCHS to serve as an assistant coach in 2021 and 2022 before accepting the head coaching position.
The new coach will look to a talented group of seniors to help lead the Cardinals in 2023.
“We’ve got 34 seniors and they have been awesome in our off-season program this spring,” McFarland said. “They show up and work very hard, and took on the leadership role in mentoring our underclassmen and teaching them what it is to be a Cardinal.”
That group includes an offensive line that includes all-conference and third team all-starter Shaun Hunt and all-conference second teamer and three-year starter Nate Miller.
“We don’t have a lot of three-year starters on the offensive line, so it’s pretty special for him to be able to bring all that experience from the last two years.” McFarland said. “We’ve got some young kids that will play on the offensive line this year and he should be a good mentor for them.”
Hunt and Miller will combine their experience on the line with fellow seniors Tucker Liberatore and Kole Carr.
Webb City also returns two talented running backs for their senior seasons. Breckin Gallardo led the Cardinals last year with 1,260 yards on 141 carries and scored 16 touchdowns as a second-team, all-conference pick. He will be joined in the backfield by fellow senior Omari Jackson, who rushed for 614 yards and eight touchdowns. Jackson struggled with a high ankle sprain in week two last year, which limited his production the rest of the season.
“He didn’t have the season we expected from him last year, but he’s healthy now, so we are excited for him,” McFarland said.
Rounding out the senior class on the offensive side of the ball is 6-foot-3 tight end Jonah Spieker.
On the defensive side, the Cardinals will be led by five returning starters, including senior free safety Conner Gayman and junior corner back Andrew Young in the secondary.
“Conner’s a really good athlete that has played a lot as a junior and sophomore,” McFarland said. “He’s probably the most experienced player we have back on defense.”
Two defensive lineman — senior Rowdy Webb and junior Jace Wright — will join senior linebacker Christian Brock on the defensive side of the ball.
“Jace is our energy guy,” McFarland said. “He’s an inspirational leader. He’s loud and full of energy. Rowdy is our ‘do everything right kid,’ He shows up every day and works hard. He does everything exactly the way we want our kids to. Christian’s a really strong kid that has played a handful of downs as a junior and he’s ready to help lead our defense as a linebacker.”
Three quarterbacks will compete for playing time under McFarland this year. They are seniors Braden McKee, junior Jackson Lucas and sophomore Gabe Johnson. McFarland said the trio each offer their own unique set of skills.
“They’ve all three had good summers,” McFarland said. “All three have different skill sets, so there might be a situation where we might end up playing two of them or maybe all three of them throughout the season in different packages.”
On special teams, senior Alex Dunne, who transferred from Lee’s Summit North, will look to shore up the Cardinals’ kicking game, which struggled last season.
McFarland leads a young staff of coaches going into the 2023 campaign. The average age of McFarland’s staff is 28-years-old. At just 40-years-old, McFarland is the second-oldest coach on the staff, behind 42-year-old quarterbacks coach Cole Shewmake.
“It’s an interesting transition,” McFarland said. “I’ve always considered myself one of the young guys. But my coaches are young and hungry to prove themselves. They bring a lot of energy and have built relationships with the players that is kind of unique because they are so young.”
Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Clouse is the youngest on the staff and will oversee the safeties and outside linebackers. Other members of the coaching staff are Aaron Davied, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers; Trey Derryberry, co-defensive coordinator and secondary; Tanner Hails, defensive tackles; Jose Speer, defensive ends; Joseph Decker, cornerbacks; Aaron Snow and Durand Henderson, running backs; Andrew Doennig, tight ends; Joseph Dankelson and David Carter, offensive line; and Ethan Trueblood, wide receivers.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25: at Nixa
Sept. 1: vs. Carl Junction
Sept. 8: at Republic
Sept. 15: vs. Joplin
Sept. 22: vs. Ozark
Sept. 29: at Willard
Oct. 6: at Carthage
Oct. 13: vs. Neosho
Oct. 20: at Branson
